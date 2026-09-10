Two Alleged Ringleaders In Statewide Baby Formula Retail Theft Ring Busted In Lake Worth

Two local residents face charges for being the alleged ringleaders of a statewide baby formula retail theft ring.

"We will be taking down two individuals that were the ringleaders of this enterprise...Mohammed Alsaidi and Zeina Abdul Hassan Zabib from Lake Worth."

Attorney General James Uthmeier in West Palm Beach this morning to make that announcement, saying the two are being indicted on multiple felonies that could put them away for 90 years each.

"It wasn't just a little bit of retail theft here or there, this was a large coordinated enterprise spanning over multiple counties and many circuits."

He says a million dollars in baby formula was stolen from major retailers like Publix, Target, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. The AG says that because of crimes like this, some mothers may have left the store empty-handed.

"You don't want to upset moms ever. You certainly don't want to upset moms when it comes to feeding their little ones. So this is a fight that we will valiantly fight."