Former NYPD Detective In Boca Raton: 'Never Forget 9/11'

A former NYPD detective is remembering 9/11 on this 25th anniversary.

Joseph Greco is now a Boca Raton resident and says he still carries the memories of Ground Zero.

"Never forget 9/11. There's people everyday suffering because of that and people need to know."

The narcotics detective tells CBS 12 News that he was called to search through the buildings that had already collapsed.

"When I got there it was chaotic. Fire everywhere. The buildings were down when we got there already. So, what we had to do was to go into each building, floor by floor, and there were people hiding under desks and everything and we had to escort them all out of their buildings."

Greco later was tasked with sifting through debris from the attacks at the Staten Island landfill and wound up with lung problems which forced him to retire at just 37.

He now works with Boca Helping Hands, a nonprofit that feeds the needy. Greco says that during a hospital stay he promised God that he would 'do good' if he was to survive.