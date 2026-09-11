Suspended Clerk's Legal Team Fights To Keep Him Out Of Jail

Attorneys for suspended Palm Beach County Clerk and Comptroller Mike Caruso are fighting to keep him out of jail while he awaits trial.

Caruso is accused of repeatedly molesting a child who is related to him and was released from the Orange County Jail on $160,000 bond on August 28th.

The judge said prosecutors had not shown enough evidence to keep Caruso in custody. But the state is appealing that decision.

Caruso's legal team says in a statement that prosecutors have not presented any new evidence and that the Court should not reverse the issuance of bond.

Lawyers point out the state had not established a substantial probability that Caruso committed any crimes.