More Information Is Learned About Delray Beach Man Accused Of Murdering His Own Mother

We're learning more about a Delray Beach man who is being held without bond, accused of killing his mother.

For the third time since his arrest, 50-year-old Alexander Harrington refused to go before a judge on Monday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the man called a police non-emergency line, telling a dispatcher that he had just murdered his mother with a knife and gave the address of the home in the Monterey Lake neighborhood.

A relative identified the victim as 77-year-old Susan Barrato. The woman said her brother, Harrington, had lost his home and recently moved in with their mother.

A neighbor tells CBS 12 News that he knew the suspect.

"He was nice enough. He was always talking about, he had been troubled in the past and was kinda talking about his spirual journey."

Evan Berger says he believes the mother and son had a 'contentious' relationship, but they were trying to 'put it together' and 'take care of him.'

Harrington told detectives that he has been sober since 2007 and that he suffers from schizoaffective disorder with bipolar features.

His next court date is October 11th.