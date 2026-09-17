Elementary School Student Found With Gun In Backpack

The principal of one Palm Beach County elementary school is reminding parents to check their kids' backpack each morning after a gun was found on campus.

Parents of students at West Riviera Elementary were notified yesterday about police safely confiscating a loaded handgun from a student's bag. The student did not present the gun in a threatening manner and the school day was not disrupted.

Principal Alicia Taylor says this serves as a critical reminder for parents to check that items in their homes that should not come to school, 'especially weapons,' are always stored safely and securely and families are strongly encouraged to make it a regular practice to check their child's backpack before sending them to school.

Taylor says she applauds those who informed an adult about the gun and recommends the Fortfy Florida app as a valuable tool to anonymously report any safety concerns.

No word on whether the student found with the gun will be disciplined.