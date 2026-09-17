Latest Bomb Threat Happens At Boca Raton Community High School

Another bomb threat at a local school.

Police are investigating after someone called in the threat at Boca Raton Community High School yesterday.

The school briefly limited movement around campus while police searched and eventually gave the all-clear. It's believed that the call may have been a swatting incident, which is a false emergency meant to trigger a large police response.

It comes after several recent bomb threats made at schools and hospitals along the Treasure Coast. But this one is not being connected to those cases, most of which were made through emails.