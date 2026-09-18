Police-Involved Shooting In City Of Sebastian Where 2 Officers Are On Paid Leave

A Treasure Coast man is shot and killed by police after coming out of his house, carrying a shotgun.

Two officers with the Sebastian Police Department were outside the home, speaking with the man's mother about a noise complaint when Interim Chief Tim Wood says 41-year-old Keaton Daucher stepped out with the weapon. The officers opened fire, killing the man.

They had responded after neighbors reported hearing yelling obscenities from inside the house.

Neither of the officers or the mother were hurt. Wood says police had previously responded to the home, but didn't provide details. He did not know whether the shotgun was loaded or whether Daucher fired it.

The officers are on paid leave and the FDLE is investigating.