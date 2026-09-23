Alleged 'Porch Pirate' Identifies To Delray Beach Police As 'Treasure Hunter'

A homeless man accused of being a 'porch pirate' says he's more of a 'treasure hunter.'

That's how 57-year-old Willie Griffin III described himself to Delray Beach Police as he was being questioned about an incident last week.

A doorbell camera captured someone stealing two packages from the front door of a home. One of those packages contained an employer-issued check for more than $3,000.

Police say Griffin showed up at the police department later that day to speak with the city's Homeless Outreach Team and officers noticed his clothing and physical appearance were consistent with the person on the doorbell footage. He identified himself as the person in the video and faces charges of burglary and grand theft.