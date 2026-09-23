Man & Woman Arrested In Human Trafficking Case Involving Intellectually Disabled Woman

Police want to hear from more potential victims of a man arrested in a human trafficking investigation.

51-year-old Maximiliano Buitrago is accused of paying a woman to bring her relative, an intellectually disabled adult female, to a studio in Boca Raton. There, Buitrago is accused of taking photos of the victim's feet, legs and hands, with plans to sell them to others for sexual gratification.

The victim told detectives that both she and Buitrago were nude and that he touched her inappropriately.

The victim's relative, 51-year-old Charlie Pardieck, also faces human trafficking charges in the case.

Buitrago was previously arrested two months ago in Boynton Beach following a sting involving an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl. Cops say he paid her 50 dollars for photos and videos of the teen's feet, claiming he would sell them to private clients overseas.

The man was reportedly advertising his 'quick feet/model sessions' in flyers posted near a middle school.