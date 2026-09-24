Palm Beach County Commission Gives Final Approval To One-Year Moratorium On Data Centers

A one-year moratorium on large-scale AI data centers is on the books in Palm Beach County.

The County Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to put it in place so that county staff can write rules addressing noise, water and other concerns.

The moratorium applies to proposed data centers in unincorporated areas of the county with a peak electrical load of at least 50 megawatts.

The county expects to hire a consulting firm to help develop permanent regulations. Something that could cost taxpayers $200,000.

The commission rejected a large facility known as Project Tango back in July. It would have gone up near the Arden residential community and an elementary school. The developers behind Project Tango could come back to the Commission for consideration on a smaller-scale facility while the moratorium is in effect.