Brightline Strikes Deal To Stay Afloat & Avoid Bankruptcy-Still Plans To Expand To Tampa

Brightline says it has reached a deal to restructure its finances.

This comes as the high-speed rail line was on the brink of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The deal brings in $490-million in new financing to help reduce its debt.

Some of Brightline's parent companies will enter prearranged Chapter 11 cases but Brightline Trains Florida LLC, the company that runs the trains, will not file for bankruptcy.

Miami to Orlando service continues as normal.

Brightline says it has demonstrated a 17 percent year-over-year increase in total revenues through the first eight months of 2026. The rail line's CEO says "This transaction will be a catalyst for further growth in ridership and revenue."

A press release issued by the company after midnight states that Brightline will "continue to 'pursue multiple growth initiatives including the development of additional stations along its corridor, including in Cocoa, the development of commuter access in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties, and the expansion of the passenger rail system from the Orlando station to Tampa."

The press release does not mention anything about efforts to bring a train station the Treasure Coast. Plans have been in the works to build a station in downtown Stuart, but the project was recently turned down in attempts to secure federal grants.