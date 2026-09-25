Vero Beach Doubling Fines For Parking Longer Than The City Allows

Drivers in one Treasure Coast city will soon have to pay more for parking violations.

Vero Beach offers free parking in the downtown area and at the city's beaches, but it's timed. That means that tickets are doled out to those staying longer than the two or three hours, as noted in signs posted at the parking spaces.

The City Council has voted to double those parking fines from $20 to $40 and other miscellaneous infractions will rise from $30 to $60.

The city says it will be the first increases since 2011 and Police say they had requested it as a way to encourage drivers to abide by the regulations.

The higher fines go into effect next Thursday, October 1.