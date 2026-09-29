Clerk Caruso Campaign Sign Vandalized As He Remains In The Race Despite Child Sex Abuse Charges

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it is not investigating the vandalism of a campaign sign.

The head of suspended Clerk and Comptroller Mike Caruso is cut off of the sign in West Boca, and the words 'Child Abuser' are written across the front. But PBSO says nobody reported it.

Meanwhile, Caruso's campaign says he is still running, despite facing child sexual abuse allegations linked to a young relative.

Voters tell CBS 12 News that he should drop out, but they believe the vandals went too far.

Caruso will be on the ballot even if he does bail the race and should that happen the local GOP will select a replacement candidate, who will get the votes cast him.