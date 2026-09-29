Stuart Residents Getting Survey Regarding Backyard Hens Ahead Of Possible Pilot Program

A survey is going out to residents of one Treasure Coast city, asking how they feel about backyard chickens. That decision was made last night by the Stuart City Commission.

The survey asks whether residents support allowing up to four hens per household and if they themselves would consider keeping chickens.

Roosters would not be allowed and permits would be required. But the City Attorney Lee Baggett questions how the city would enforce the rules.

"Currently the state law prohibits code enforcement from entering someone's backyard without a search warrant. There's going to have to be some regulation by the Commission that authorizes the code enforcement person to access the backyard."

The surveys are being distributed through utility bills, online and with hard copies available throughout the city.

Supporters say backyard hens promote sustainable living and provide fresh daily eggs, while opponents worry about odors, rats and chicken waste getting into the waterways.

Commissioners could vote on a pilot program as soon as October 12th.