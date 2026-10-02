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Mosquito Warnings In Martin County After West Nile Virus Is Confirmed

By Joel Malkin
mosquito sucking blood

Photo: stocksnapper / iStock / Getty Images

We're in a rainy pattern which can lead to a mosquito infestation.

The Florida Department of Health is reminding residents to take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes after West Nile virus has been confirmed in Martin County.

Health officials say several sentinel chickens have tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness that can cause fever, chills. sweats, headaches and intestinal issues.

Homeowners are urged to drain any standing water on their property and to wear mosquito repellent while outdoors in the hours of dusk to dawn.

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