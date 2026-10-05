Law Firm Founder Darryl Kogan Faces Child Porn Charges After Retiring

He used to appear on billboards and TV ads but now a retired Palm Beach County attorney is facing federal charges of attempting to receive child porn.

Darryl Kogan of the formerly named law firm of Kogan & DiSalvo made his initial court appearance and was arraigned on Friday with bond set at $250,000.

Kogan was a founding partner of the personal injury firm which is now named Baker & DiSalvo, since Kogan's retirement several months ago.

The Florida Bar lists Kogan as permanently retired and not eligible to practice law in Florida.

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