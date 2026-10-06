Boca Raton Police Share Investigative Materials & Info After Officer Is Cleared In Fatal Shooting

A Boca Raton Police officer has recently been cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man back in 2024 and the police chief is outlining the findings of the investigation.

Prosecutors say the shooting of 39-year-old Morey Clemmons was justified as the man was quickly rushing towards Officer Michael Super.

Newly released video of the encounter shows the man had been tased twice, but that didn't stop him.

(Warning: Graphic language)