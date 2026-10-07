Anti-Israel Protesters Show Up Again At Palm Beach County Commission

The Palm Beach County Commission is once again hearing from critics of the county purchasing Israel Bonds.

Just weeks after a budget hearing ended with residents ordered out and a human rights attorney being arrested, opponents of the investments showed up at yesterday's Commission meeting.

"I truly believe you have all not listened to the people. You do not wish to listen to the people. Did you forget that you are our elected representatives. I would not have voted for you but personally, you are our elected representatives and you can do more than you are saying."

But things again got out of control and some speakers and others were escorted out for being unruly.

County Mayor Sara Baxter repeatedly said the county commission does not make individual investment decisions.