Family Of Teen Shot & Killed During 'Meet-Up' In Fellsmere Disagrees With Sheriff

The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed at a teen meetup says the Indian River County Sheriff's Office got it wrong.

Sheriff Eric Flowers claims Sulliman Bah and friends surrounded a pickup truck, then opened the door and started to punch the driver when the 18-year-old passenger shot him.

But Chelynn Godfrey tells CBS 12 News that her son was trying to stop a deadlier shooting at the hands of the two in the truck.

"They came to fight and they came with a gun. And in my opinion that just changes, it just completely eradicates any type of self defense or stand your ground."

Bah's brother claims video from the front of the truck shows the shooter holding the gun before the door was opened.

The shooting remains under investigation.