2 pm Thu: Hurricane Isaias Continues Getting Stronger

MIAMI -- Hurricane Isaias continues to strengthen as it approaches a landfall on the northern Gulf Coast. Areas from Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle could be affected by high winds, storm surge and potentially heavy rainfall.
Here's the 1 p.m. Central advisory from the National Hurricane Center:
..ISAIAS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN FURTHER...
...PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM STORM SURGE AND
DAMAGING WINDS IN THE WARNING AREA SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION
TODAY...
SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION
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LOCATION...24.0N 89.8W
ABOUT 185 MI...300 KM N OF PROGRESO MEXICO
ABOUT 355 MI...570 KM S OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...ENE OR 60 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...975 MB...28.80 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Suwannee River
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Ocean Springs, MS to the Bay/Gulf County Line, FL
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish Line, LA to west of Ocean Springs, MS
* East of Bay/Gulf County Line to Aucilla River, FL
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Suwannee River to Yankeetown
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,
during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction
of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm
Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a
life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas
should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from
rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.
Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local
officials.
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36
hours before the anticipated first occurrence of
tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside
preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life
and property should be rushed to completion.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For
a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Isaias was located
near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 89.8 West. Isaias is moving
toward the east-northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn toward the
northeast is expected later today followed by a northward turn on
Friday. On the forecast track, Isaias is expected to pass to the
north of the Yucatan Peninsula today and make landfall along the
U.S. northern Gulf Coast within the warning area late Friday or
early Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher
gusts. Additional strengthening is expected through early Friday,
and Isaias should remain a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the
northern Gulf Coast Friday night.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90
miles (150 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb (28.80 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
Key messages for Isaias can be found in the Tropical Cyclone
Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC.
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
Ocean Springs, MS to Indian Pass, FL...5-7 ft
Mobile Bay...5-7 ft
Indian Pass, FL to Steinhatchee River, FL...4-6 ft
Mouth of the Mississippi River, LA to Ocean Springs, MS...3-5 ft
Steinhatchee River, FL to Suwannee River, FL...3-5 ft
Suwannee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...2-4 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of
onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and
dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative
timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over
short distances. For information specific to your area, please see
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office.
For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation,
please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic,
available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?peakSurge.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning
area Friday night into early Saturday, with tropical storm
conditions beginning on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are
expected in the warning areas on Friday and Friday night.
Gusty winds are possible in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula today.
RAINFALL: Isaias is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 1 to 3
inches through Thursday across coastal portions of the eastern Bay
of Campeche with isolated higher amounts possible in the states of
Campeche and western Yucatan.
From Friday through the weekend, Isaias is expected to produce
rainfall amounts of 3 to 7 inches across the central U.S. Gulf Coast
extending from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Big Bend
region. Localized totals up to 15 inches are possible, particularly
within banding across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Rainfall
amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are
possible across much of the Southeast as far north as the Tennessee
Valley and the Carolinas. Flash and urban flooding is possible
across the region, with considerable impacts possible across much of
southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle into southwestern
Georgia. River flooding is also expected, some of which could be
significant.
For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with
Tropical Storm Isaias, please see the National Weather Service Storm
Total Rainfall Graphic available at
hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk
graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ero.
TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes will be possible Friday night in
coastal areas of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle and far
southwestern Georgia. The tornado threat will continue Saturday for
eastern Alabama, Georgia and northern Florida.
SURF: Swells will affect the western and northern portions of the
Yucatan Peninsula beginning today and spread northward toward the
Gulf Coast on Friday. These swells are likely to cause
life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult
products from your local weather office.
A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found
at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ripCurrents
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued this list of potential impact in the Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.
* FLOODING RAIN:
PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WESTERN BIG BEND, SE
ALABAMA, AND SOUTHWEST GEORGIA.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES.
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME
DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME
STRESSED. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE
COMMUNITIES, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED
AWAY. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES.
STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME RIVERS OF MOVING WATER WITH
UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS.
MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.
PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED
TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE AREA.
* SURGE:
PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE
IMPACTS ACROSS THE COASTAL FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND. POTENTIAL
IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:
- LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING
ACCENTUATED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS,
WITH SEVERAL WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING
DEBRIS. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD.
- LARGE SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS
WASHED OUT OR SEVERELY FLOODED. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND
BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED.
- SEVERE BEACH EROSION WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS.
- MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. MANY
SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN
UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED.
ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE, FLORIDA BIG BEND,
SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS
ANTICIPATED.
* TORNADOES:
PROTECT AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT
IMPACTS ACROSS THE AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION
OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS.
- SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS
OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE
HOMES DEMOLISHED, BOXCARS OVERTURNED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR
UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT.
DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE TOLL.
PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS
ACROSS THE EXTREME SOUTHEAST FLORIDA BIG BEND.
* WIND:
PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS
ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE
TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE
HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT
OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES.
- SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER
NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL
FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN
OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS
ROUTES IMPASSABLE.
- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT
IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES.
ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS
ACROSS THE WESTERN BIG BEND, AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA.
Shelters have already opened in some parts of the Panhandle. Bay County (Panama City) will open its shelter at 3 p.m. (Central) at Deane Bozeman School. Okaloosa County will open Davidson Middle in Crestview at 6 p.m. Washington County's shelters will open at 7 p.m. at Roulhac Middle and WAVE.
Photo: NHC