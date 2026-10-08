Port St. Lucie PD Wants Help From Public In Finding Out More About Crash That Sent Teen To Hospital

Port St. Lucie police say a 14-year-old who was struck by a car on his way to school yesterday remains hospitalized.

The freshman from Treasure Coast High School is in critical condition at a pediatric intensive care unit. Cops are still investigating the crash that happened along Port St. Lucie Boulevard around 6 a.m.

Officers say the 72-year-old driver claims he initially believed he had hit a construction barrel and did not realize he had struck a person. He called 911 and remains cooperative with investigators. But police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam or surveillance video from the area.

The incident occurred on National Walk, Bike, & Roll to School Day.