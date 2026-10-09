Former Fort Pierce City Manager Is Convicted Of Official Misconduct

Former Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms has been found guilty of official misconduct, but a St. Lucie County jury did not convict him on a charge of bid tampering.

Instead, jurors found that he improperly obstructed, delayed or prevented information about a possible felony involving the city from being communicated.

The verdict followed a trial that centered on allegations that Mimms improperly influenced the city’s bidding process for two vacant Lincoln Park-area lots to help a nonprofit that his niece was involved with.

He'll be sentenced in December.