Hurricane Isaias On Land, Moving North - 10 PM CDT

DESTIN -- Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Destin and is moving inland. Top winds are 90. At a briefing tonight in Tallahassee, Governor DeSantis says that's less intense than the Category 3 storm Isaias was earlier tonight.

Pensacola City Hall recorded a 102 mile per hour gust and storm surge reached five and a half feet at Panama City Beach. The storm is moving north at 20 miles per hour and should clear the Panhandle and the Alabama coast within a few hours.

There's a tornado watch until 6 am eastern for an area that starts just east of Panama City and includes Tallahassee. Flash flooding is also a concern.

Here's the 10 pm Central advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

BULLETIN

Hurricane Isaias Advisory Number 14

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092026

1000 PM CDT Fri Oct 09 2026

...ISAIAS MOVING OVER THE WESTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE...

...DAMAGING WINDS AND FLASH FLOODING THREAT SPREADS INLAND...

SUMMARY OF 1000 PM CDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...30.8N 86.5W

ABOUT 45 MI...75 KM ENE OF PENSACOLA FLORIDA

ABOUT 65 MI...100 KM NW OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...90 MPH...150 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 5 DEGREES AT 20 MPH...31 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...982 MB...29.00 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Hurricane Warning west of the Mississippi/Alabama border has

been discontinued.

The Tropical Storm Warning west of Ocean Springs, MS, has been

discontinued.

The Storm Surge Warning west of Dauphin Island, AL, has been

discontinued.

The Storm Surge Watch east of Suwannee River, FL has been

discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Dauphin Island, AL to the Suwannee River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Bay/Gulf County Line, FL

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* East of Bay/Gulf County Line to Aucilla River, FL

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline. For

a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons

located within these areas should take all necessary actions to

protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Isaias was

located near latitude 30.8 North, longitude 86.5 West. Isaias is

moving toward the north near 20 mph (31 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to continue through Saturday. A motion toward the

north-northeast or northeast is forecast on Sunday. On the forecast

track, Isaias is expected to move across Alabama and into the

Tennessee Valley Saturday and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 90 mph (150 km/h)

with higher gusts. Continued weakening is expected, but Isaias is

expected to continue producing gusty winds well inland through

Saturday even after it becomes post-tropical.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles

(260 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 982 mb (29.00 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Isaias can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Dauphin Island, AL to Aucilla River, FL...3-5 ft

Aucilla River, FL to Suwannee River, FL...2-4 ft

Mobile Bay...2-4 ft

Suwannee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...1-3 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River, LA to Dauphin Island, AL...1-3 ft

Lake Pontchartrain...1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation,

please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?peakSurge.

WIND: Hurricane conditions, particularly in gusts, are expected

through early Saturday within the Hurricane Warning area.

Hurricane-force winds are expected to spread inland as far as 100

miles from the coast into southern Alabama. Tropical storm

conditions are ongoing in the tropical storm warning area.

RAINFALL: From Friday through the weekend, Isaias is expected to

produce rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches across southern Alabama,

the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, and southwest Georgia. Localized

totals up to 15 inches are possible, particularly within banding

across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.

Across much of the remainder of the Southeast, rainfall amounts of 2

to 5 inches are expected. Localized higher amounts up to 10 inches

are possible, especially across the Southern Appalachians and

coastal Carolinas.

Flash, urban, and river flooding is possible across the region, with

considerable impacts likely across much of southern Alabama and the

Florida Panhandle into southwestern Georgia. Considerable flash

flooding and landslides are also possible across the Southern

Appalachians.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with

Isaias, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall

Graphic available at

hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk

graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ero.

TORNADOES: A risk for tornadoes will persist tonight across the

Florida Panhandle and north Florida into southern Georgia. The

tornado threat will continue Saturday across parts of the Florida

Panhandle, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

SURF: Swells from Isaias are affecting much of the Gulf coasts of

the United States, Mexico, and western Cuba. These swells are

likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Please consult products from your local weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found

at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ripCurrents

NEXT ADVISORY

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Next intermediate advisory at 100 AM CDT.

Next complete advisory at 400 AM CDT.

Photo: NHC