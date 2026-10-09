Kittens Buried Alive, Others Dead By Illegal Immigrant In Martin County, Sheriff Says

A harrowing investigation involving kittens that were buried alive.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a mobile home park in Hobe Sound to reports that a woman had killed two kittens and buried them in the backyard.
While digging, deputies made a stunning discovery. They found two kittens buried alive, after hearing them crying out from underground.
It's believed that 36-year-old illegal immigrant Alba Chavez did kill three other kittens, though the remains of only two were dug up.
Chavez told deputies she believed the kittens had demons.
The surviving kittens are getting veterinary services, while several minors from the home have been released to their father.
Chavez faces several charges of animal torture and she has an immigration hold.