Democrat Gubernatorial Nominee David Jolly Visits Wellington 'No Kings' Event

The leading candidates for governor have been touring the state ahead of the midterms. Democrat David Jolly visited a 'No Kings' demonstration in Wellington on Saturday and posted video to his "X" account.
The former Republican congressman brought his family to the event and greeted protesters before discussing what he described as growing threats to the country's democratic institutions and constitutional order.
During his speech, Jolly predicted that voters would use the election as an opportunity to express their frustrations at the ballot box.
Republican Byron Donalds was in Broward County on Friday and has a campaign fundraiser scheduled for Palm Beach County on Wednesday.