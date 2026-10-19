High School Once Attended By Barron Trump Gets First-Ever Baseball Complex

The South Florida high school once attended by President Trump's youngest child is getting its first-ever baseball field.

Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach will build its baseball complex with a $1.8 million anonymous donation.

Despite the affluent student body that attends the school, it hasn't had a baseball field during its first 15 years of existence. But Oxbridge is holding a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony tomorrow and the new complex is expected to host its first games in the spring.

Until now, the Thunderwolves have had to practice at a nearby park.

The most famous student to ever attend Oxbridge Academy was Barron Trump, who graduated in 2024.