Boynton Beach Mall Property Owner Tells Tenants To Vacate By Mid-January

The end is looming for the Boynton Beach Mall. While it's been losing shops steadily over the years, the property owner is now ordering the remaining tenants to vacate.

Michael Raad has operated a jewelry store at the mall for the past 12 years.

"It's already out in the news or already out on Facebook. Everybody knows about it. It's not like they're hiding it already. They actually want the people out."

He tells CBS 12 News that he's already secured a new location in nearby Lantana.

The mall first opened 41-years ago this month and the company that owns the property is telling tenants to leave by mid-January, although JC Penney, the Cinemark movie theater and Christ Fellowship church may all remain after.

The site is marked for redevelopment, but it's not known what exactly will be built.