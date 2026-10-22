National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Allows Floridians To Hand Unwanted Meds To Law Enforcement

Saturday marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where residents can safely dispose of any unused, unwanted or expired medications.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says deputies will be at four Walgreens locations.

"Twice a year DEA does this and we've become part of facilitating how things happen. We go to those lcoations with them, collect the drugs and then we take them to our place where they come and get them."

Those locations in Boynton Beach, Lantana, Wellington and Belle Glade. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off those prescription meds to keep them out of the hands of children, burglars and out of the water supply.

"Many of the wastewater treatment plants, they're not designed to filter out medications in the sewage. As a result of that, drug residue can enter the rivers, lakes, groundwater and other parts of the environment."

That's why Bradshaw says it's never advised to flush those drugs down the toilet or pour them down the sink.