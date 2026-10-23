Palm Beach County Commission Votes Against Hiring AI Data Center Consultant

Palm Beach County won't hire a $225,000 consulting firm to advise on the impact of data centers.

The County Commission voting during a zoning hearing yesterday that they don't want advice right now on issues like noise, electricity use and water from these AI facilities.

Residents first lashed out commissioners for even considering it.

"I have many questions. When did you reach out to this consultant? I are you interviewing other ones, because putting the fox in the hen house and not defending us is total nonsense and looks like blatant corruption once again that you're trying to hide."

County staff had proposed hiring a consulting firm after the commission put in a one-year moratorium on any new large-scale data centers.

Some commissioners say they want to reconsider the staff's recommendation while others would prefer a resident task force.

The next zoning meeting will be in November.