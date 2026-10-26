Pres. Trump Votes In Palm Beach, F-16 Escorts Plane Out Of No-Fly Zone Near Mar-A-Lago

President Trump spent some of the weekend in Palm Beach.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump voted early for the November 3rd election in West Palm Beach on Saturday after spending the morning at his nearby golf course.

The president also spoke for a few minutes about a number of topics, including what he calls a lack of news coverage of corruption by Democrats. Trump also defended his administration’s push for the Justice Department to sue Alaska over a candidate with a name similar to Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.

Trump was asked whether he voted down party lines, meaning for all Republicans on the ballot and he said "Very much so."