Funeral Procession Held For St. Lucie Firefighter Who Died In Line Of Duty

A funeral procession was held for a St. Lucie County firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Authorities say deputies responded to 34-year-old Austin Hodge's fire station to a "full cardiac arrest" on Saturday. He died later at the hospital.

While yesterday's procession from the Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home mostly included fellow firefighters, a close longtime friend of Austin Hodge was also there. Bernard Taylor explains to CBS 12 News the type of person his friend was.

"Just a ball of positive energy. A smile that lights up the room. No matter what you're going through he'd have the right words to kind of get you through it."

Hodge's younger brother Jarius, who worked with him, died last year of septic shock while on-duty.