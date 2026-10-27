King Tides Wreak Havoc On Palm Beach & Martin Counties

Flooding continues across much of Florida's east coast as King tides season continues with some of the worst conditions expected today.

Ocean Boulevard, a road that leads to Mar-a-Lago, is shut down today because it's underwater.

A similar situation yesterday in Martin County where residents living along Dyer Point Road tell CBS 12 News this is worse than they've ever experienced.

"We had water coming from the back and the front. It was full of catfish and I'm like that was crazy. That was super super crazy!"

Meanwhile, the King tides are keeping a Jimmy Buffet-themed cruise ship from returning to the Port of Palm Beach on time. The cruise line says that port officials advised the Margaritaille at Sea Paradise not to return today due to severe weather in the area.