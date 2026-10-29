Alleged Scammers Target Veteran PBSO Deputy, Get Busted

Two alleged scammers picked the wrong person to target...a Palm Beach County Sheriff's detective.

The agency says 20-year-old Levi Cantarero and 31-year-old Shawn Hamilton, both from the Treasure Coast, posed as bank employees in an attempt to steal thousands of dollars from the man whom they did not know worked for PBSO.

They wanted him to withdraw a large amount of money from his checking account and send it in a package to Broward County by Uber courier.

The detective caught on to the alleged scheme and investigators with the Sheriff's Office continued communication with the suspects.

Once the driver arrived, the package was placed beneath a parked car and when Cantarero and Hamilton showed up to retrieve it, they were taken into custody.

A message from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office:

Unfortunately, scams of this nature occur far too frequently, and victims are not always as fortunate.

PBSO REMINDS THE PUBLIC * DON’T BE A VICTIM OF SCAMS *

Protecting yourself against scams starts with staying informed, cautious, and proactive.

Never share personal or financial information, such as Social Security numbers, bank details, or one-time codes, unless you independently verify the request through a trusted source.

Be skeptical of unsolicited calls, emails, texts, or social media messages, especially those that create urgency, promise guaranteed results, or pressure you to act quickly.

Regularly review bank and credit card statements, monitor your credit report, and use strong, unique passwords for online accounts.

Keep your devices updated with the latest security software, avoid clicking unknown links or attachments, and only conduct financial transactions on secure, encrypted websites.

Most importantly when something doesn’t feel right, pause, verify, and report suspicious activity to your financial institution and appropriate authorities, trusting your instincts can prevent costly mistakes