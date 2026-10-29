PBSO Deputies Shoot & Kill 'Suicidal' Veteran With Gun In 'Ready Position' At Boca Raton Plaza

Palm Beach County's Sheriff is sharing details about a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Boca Raton.

Deputies responded last night to a shopping center after relatives of a 30-year-old man reported that he was suicidal and had a gun.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says they encountered the man in the parking lot of the Sandalfoot Plaza shopping center, along 441, sitting on the ground next to his vehicle.

"He said 'I want to die. I'm going to kill myself.' He had a gun. He brandished it. He put it to his head several times. In total, the deputies spoke with him between 9:55 (p.m.) and 11:29 (p.m.). A long time trying to talk this guy down."

Eventually, the sheriff says the man started to stand up with the gun in what he describes as the 'ready position,' making the deputies feel threatened and they opened fire.