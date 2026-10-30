Pres. Trump Expected In Palm Beach After Daytona Donalds Rally

President Trump is expected to be in Palm Beach this weekend.

The town says South Ocean Boulevard is now closed between South County Road and Southern Boulevard until further notice.

The FAA is announcing Temporary Flight Restrictions going into place around President Donald J. Trump International Airport from 7:30 tonight to 11 p.m. tomorrow night.

Mar-a-Lago is hosting its annual Halloween party tomorrow.

Prior to arriving in Palm Beach, Trump will be speaking at a rally for Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds this evening in Daytona Beach.