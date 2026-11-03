All 9 Victims Of Deadly Learjet Crash Are Identified By Family Members

All of the victims in Sunday's Learjet crash in Greenacres have been identified by their families, though authorities have not confirmed their ID's.

We first heard from the mother of 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras who said her daughter was the co-pilot. CBS 12 News spoke with her three years ago when the 17-year-old West Boca Raton High School student had earned a pilot's license before a drivers license.

"I like being different than everyone."

Later, we learned that Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, and their kids, ages 2 and 4, were on board, along with their nanny, Anita Maria Centina and family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

Also Jeff Gregory was identified as the pilot of the Bahamas-bound Learjet.

The NTSB is investigating.