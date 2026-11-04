Law Enforcement Serving Search Warrants, Making Arrests In Fort Pierce Neighborhoods

It was an early morning for authorities on the Treasure Coast. Search warrants are being executed in the Fort Pierce area in what's being described as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

In one neighborhood, multiple squad cars from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Pierce Police Department were spotted at a couple of homes, with two men being taken from a home in handcuffs. A woman was arrested at another location.

Neighbors tell CBS 12 News they heard loud bangs.

"I was in bed and I heard these sounds. It sounded like bombs going off."

The Sheriff's Office warning esidents that they may see an increased law enforcement presence in some areas as the operation continues. But they add that there is no threat to the community.