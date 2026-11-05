New School Zone Speed Cameras Going Up In Boca Raton

New school zone speed cams are going up in the City of Boca Raton.

The cameras automatically fine drivers going at least 11 mph above the posted speed limit while the school zone lights are flashing.

The new cams are going up in three new school zones that serve Calusa Elementary and Blue Lake Elementary, along with Omni Middle and Spanish River High Schools. Those two neighboring campuses share a zone. This increases the number of zones with cameras to six in the city.

Drivers in the three new zones will have a 30-day warning period once the cameras are activated on Monday. After that, violators may receive a $100 civil citation. It carries no points on your license and insurance is not affected according to city officials.