40 Arrests Made, Guns, Drugs & Cash Seized During 'Operation Score Board' On Treasure Coast

Nearly 40 arrests are made on the Treasure Coast as part of an 18-month investigation called 'Operation Score Board.'

The investigation in northwest Fort Pierce and surrounding areas focused on the '23rd Street Gang,' which has plagued the city for years.

"This gang has terrorized, basically created a hostage crisis for our community up there. There's a lot of good people that are up there in Fort Pierce that have been just held hostage by this group for the last decade."

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro says 11 arrests were made this week alone, with two warrants out for others accused of criminal conspiracy involving fraud, drug trafficking and homicides.

Fort Pierce Police Chief David Smith says the gang was behind nearly a hundred shootings over the past 10 years. And there will be more arrests pending.

"We remain committed to identifying, investigating and holding accountable those responsible for bringing violence and criminal activity into our neighborhoods."

Authorities say they've seized 18 guns, 20 pounds of marijuana and over 500 grams of cocaine, as well as nearly $20,000 in cash.

The investigation was conducted in conjunction with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Chief Smith says the name 'Operation Score Board' comes from the fact that gang members were keeping score of shootings and homicides.