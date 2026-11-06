Family Of Doomed Learjet's Co-Pilot Speaks Out, Attorney Says No Lawsuit

The NTSB shares another update in its investigative efforts following the deadly Learjet crash in Greenacres.
Excavation work at the crash site along Military Trail continues and a portion of one of the plane's engines has been recovered, and debris was found away from the impact location and on the roofs of nearby homes and buildings. All recovered wreckage is being sent to a secure locations for further examination.
The agency urges anyone who finds debris not to attempt to move it and to contact the NTSB to arrange for its recovery.
Meanwhile, the father of the 20-year-old copilot from Boca Raton, Nathalia Filgueiras, held a news conference this morning with the family's attorney. The lawyer says the purpose of it was to preserve her memory and reputation, calling her an exceptional pilot.
Her dad talked about how much she loved to fly. He says she fell in love with it at an early age. He's a pilot and would take her up.
The attorney made it clear that they are not talking about blame for the crash at this time and they are letting the investigators do their work.