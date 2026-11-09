850 Tons Of Sand Trucked To City Of West Palm Beach To Form 'Sandi'

Christmastime is about to kick off in one South Florida city.

The City of West Palm Beach is ushering in the Christmas season as dump trucks bring 850 tons of sand to the downtown area this week to craft the iconic 35-foot holiday tree the city calls "Sandi."

700 tons will be used to form Sandi, while the rest will form sculptures to surround her.

It will take crews a couple of weeks to sculpt the tree and that begins next Monday. Then, Sandi will be lit up along the waterfront on December 3rd.

The city says Sandi is the world's only 35-foot, 700 ton holiday sand tree.