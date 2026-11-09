Cape Coral Man Arrested For Making Online Threats Against Martin County Student, School

There's an increased law enforcement presence at one school on the Treasure Coast.

This after a Southwest Florida man has been released on bond after being charged with making threats against the school on social media.

The principal of Felix A. Williams Elementary in Martin County says she is aware that 51-year-old Michael George Davis is out of jail and is monitoring the situation.

The Cape Coral man was arrested on Friday after someone alerted authorities to the first post on TikTok that threatened a local student, community members and Martin County law enforcement officers and referenced the school by name.

It read in part that the "children of Martin cowards will be executed for hate crimes committed against innocent Jews."