Learjet Crash Latest: NTSB Clears All But Crash Site, Displaced Family Hires Lawyer

The NTSB says it has completed its on-scene investigative activities for the crash over a week ago of a Learjet near Greenacres, with the excavation of the impact site along Military Trail continuing. That means crews remain on site, digging up the giant crater left behind by the plane that nosedived into the ground on November 1.
The NTSB-cleared areas include Green Acres Mobile Home Community, a shopping plaza nearby, along with a storage business and John I. Leonard High School.
Investigators have recovered and identified portions of the aircraft, including components from both wings, both engines and the flight deck. In an update on "X," the agency does not note whether the plane's black box has been recovered.
The NTSB says anyone who has found any debris should not keep it or attempt to move or dispose of it. They should contact Witness@NTSB.gov to arrange for its recovery.
Meanwhile, one family displaced by the plane crash is looking into legal action.
An attorney was hired by a family who says they were inside the impacted area when debris struck, with some members being injured and needing hospitalization. Ricardo Martinez-Cid says the family's home was damaged and remains inaccessible and a food truck they owned, which is how they made their money, was lost.
Martinez-Cid is an aviation attorney and says his firm is conducting its own investigation while the NTSB is working its investigation to find out what caused the crash.
The lawyer has not said who his clients intended to pursue legal action against.