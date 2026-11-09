Rep. Brian Mast Among Speakers At Memorial Service For Firefighter/Paramedic Austin Hodge

Family, friends and fellow first responders have said their final goodbyes to a St. Lucie County firefighter.

34-year-old Austin Hodge died last month after being found unresponsive in his bunk during a shift change.

The nine-year veteran of the St. Lucie County Fire District was remembered on Saturday for his service to the community and the impact he had on the people around him.

During a service, an honor guard, a procession and firefighters standing side-by-side marked a final salute to Hodge.

His death came just over a year after his younger brother Jarius Hodge died.

Among the speakers at Hodge's memorial service Saturday was Congressman Brian Mast.

The service was live-streamed.