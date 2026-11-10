New PBC Clerk Of Court Takes Office After Defeating Caruso

A new Clerk of Court is being sworn in today in Palm Beach County.

Democrat Yvette Drucker took on Republican incumbent Mike Caruso in the midterms, an election in which Caruso remained in the running despite facing criminal charges tied to child sexual abuse.

Drucker, a former Boca Raton City Council member, defeated Caruso by capturing 62-percent of the vote.

The new clerk takes her oath of office this afternoon and has already been added to the county clerk's website.

She will serve as the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.