School District Electrician Arrested For Soliciting Child For Sex

An electrician with the Palm Beach County School District faces charges of soliciting a teen for sex.

65-year-old Donald Rush of Lake Worth was arrested after being snagged by the Human Exploitation Task Force within the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Police say the man contacted a detective who was posing as a 14-year-old boy that was advertising lawn mowing services on Craigslist and quickly took their conversations off the website and onto text messages. Investigators say those messages turned into Rush asking sexually explicit questions as the undercover detective made it clear he was 14.