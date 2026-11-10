South Florida City Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade Citing New Anti-DEI Law

A new anti-DEI law is being cited by one South Florida city for the reason it is cancelling a couple of longstanding events next year.

January 1st is when the Florida law, titled "Official Actions of Local Governments," takes effect.

It bans local governments from funding or promoting certain activities involving diversity, equity and inclusion. Delray Beach officials believe that would include its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Pride Event, so they announced their cancellations.

Under the law, DEI includes certain programming or activities designed or implemented with reference to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The city says the St. Patty's day event could return if a private sponsor is brought in to pay for it.