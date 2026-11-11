Businesses Hurt Financially By Learjet Crash Can Apply For $5K Grants

Starting tomorrow, businesses affected by road closures due to the deadly Learjet crash in Palm Beach County will be able to apply for assistance.

The county has approved $250,000 in relief funds and will offer grants of up to 5-grand per impacted business. A busy stretch of Military Trail remains closed, meaning little to no foot traffic for businesses like Hair Depot Beauty Supply.

"I mean it's costing us a lot of money. I mean we haven't had any dollars of income since November 1st and it's been 10 days already. And I don't know how long it's gonna take."

Fathi Itayem tells CBS 12 News that the disruption has cost his business about 30-thousand dollars.

The county’s Housing and Economic Development Department will administer the program on a first-come-first-served basis.

The NTSB has wrapped up its on-site investigation at the crash site and that will allow FDOT workers to work on reopening the road.

Click Here to apply for a grant.