More Than 100 Cats & Kittens Up For Adoption On Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast residents in the market for a new furry friend can benefit from a shelter getting swamped with pets.

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County is waiving adoption fees on all cats and kittens during a two-day event, today and tomorrow.

The emergency "Empty the Shelters" event is happening in conjunction with the BISSELL Pet Foundation after the nonprofit took in 114 cats from a Port St. Lucie home where a woman faces 29 felony counts of animaly cruelty for animal hoarding.

The Humane Society hopes the adoption event frees up some space.

All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Those interested can see available pets at HSSLC.org.