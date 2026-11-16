A South Florida congresswoman wants college students who are also parents to continue with their higher education.

Democrat Lois Frankel announcing $500,000 in federal funding for Palm Beach State College.

"We want them to be able to focus on their studies, so when they leave this college they will have a great career ahead of them and not have to worry about what's going to happen to their children."

She says the money comes as a grant from the Child Care Access Means Parents in School program.